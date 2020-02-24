Special RNLI thanks to 11-year-old Aubrey after 5km swim raised £300

Aubrey is presented with his certificate by Deputy Coxswain, Scott Ranft. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI Archant

An 11-year-old who swam 5km to raise funds for volunteer lifesavers at sea has been recognised for his efforts.

Aubrey Green, from Wilmington, was presented with a special RNLI certificate of thanks in recognition of completing his swim in two hours and 23 minutes at the Flamingo Pool in Axminster.

The 11-year-old set up a Justgiving fundraising page and generated £300 for the RNLI.

He said: "I want to help the RNLI because they save people at sea and I also do lifeguarding so I know how hard it is to help people in the water.

"I swim in the sea and have been out on a kayak so I know how dangerous it can be.

"I completed my 5k swim at the Flamingo Pool and I am very pleased with my time of 2 hours 23 minutes."

He thanked everyone who donated, adding: "I'm looking forward to taking them to Exmouth Lifeboat Station to hand them over and see the lifeboats again."

His certificate was presented by Exmouth RNLI deputy coxwain Scott Ranft and other volunteer crew members, before he was treated to a tour of the station, its two lifeboats and lifesaving equipment.

His mum Tamsin said: "Please pass on our thanks to the team at the lifeboat station - Aubrey was absolutely delighted with his visit.

"I am sure he will be telling everyone about it for a long time.

"The whole thing has been such a wonderful positive experience for us all.

"Aubrey has been proud to raise money for such a worthy cause."

Robin Humphreys, chairman of the Exmouth RNLI fundraising team, said: "Aubrey was introduced to all the crew before they went out on exercise.

"When they were told the distance he swam and the amount of money he raised the crew gave him a massive round of applause.

"This was well deserved.

"We are extremely grateful that he chose us as the charity for his sponsored swim.

"He is already carrying out junior lifeguard duties and he knows how vital it is to be safe in the water."