Applicants for Exmouth’s William Adam Westwood Trust fund urged to come forward

Exmouth Town Hall.

Charitable organisations providing residential care for older people in Exmouth are being invited to apply for funding.

Exmouth Town Council administers the William Adams Westwood Trust and is urging those organisations who look after the town’s elderly sick people to come forward.

William Adams Westwood died on December 19, 1971 and in his will, bequeathed funds to the Urban District Council to establish a charitable trust with the aim of helping to provide residential accommodation for elderly sick people in Exmouth.

Grants are awarded for the provision of accommodation or improvements to the built environment for older people and to enhance and maintain their health, well-being and independence or for specific pieces of equipment and furnishings which can be used for the care and support of individuals.

Priority will be given to care facilities which are focused specifically on older people and where it has not been possible to obtain the necessary funding from statutory organisations.

For more information, contact town clerk Lisa Bowman by ringing 01395 267167