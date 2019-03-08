Future of East Devon's William Hill shops thrown into doubt

William Hill has announced it is set to close 700 of its shops across the UK. Picture: Google Archant

The future of William Hill betting shops across East Devon have been thrown into doubt after plans were announced to close 700 stores nationwide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The company has shops in Exmouth, Sidmouth, Honiton, Seaton and Chard.

In a statement, William Hill said it has entered into a consultation process with staff and that 4,500 jobs could be at risk across the UK.

It said the decision follows the government's decision to reduce the maximum stake on betting products to £2 on April 1 this year.

A William Hill spokesman said: "Since then the company has seen a significant fall in gaming machine revenues, in line with the guidance given when the Government's decision was announced in May 2018.

"The group will look to apply voluntary redundancy and redeployment measures extensively and will be providing support to all colleagues throughout the process.

"Subject to the outcome of the consultation process, shop closures are likely to begin before the end of the year."