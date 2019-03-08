Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Future of East Devon's William Hill shops thrown into doubt

PUBLISHED: 11:07 04 July 2019

William Hill has announced it is set to close 700 of its shops across the UK. Picture: Google

William Hill has announced it is set to close 700 of its shops across the UK. Picture: Google

Archant

The future of William Hill betting shops across East Devon have been thrown into doubt after plans were announced to close 700 stores nationwide.

The company has shops in Exmouth, Sidmouth, Honiton, Seaton and Chard.

In a statement, William Hill said it has entered into a consultation process with staff and that 4,500 jobs could be at risk across the UK.

It said the decision follows the government's decision to reduce the maximum stake on betting products to £2 on April 1 this year.

A William Hill spokesman said: "Since then the company has seen a significant fall in gaming machine revenues, in line with the guidance given when the Government's decision was announced in May 2018.

"The group will look to apply voluntary redundancy and redeployment measures extensively and will be providing support to all colleagues throughout the process.

"Subject to the outcome of the consultation process, shop closures are likely to begin before the end of the year."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon Handicap Challenge joy for Robert Dance

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira quite on the club action front, but still a mighty busy place!

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Lowman hits unbeaten ton as Woodbury & NSC just miss out against high-flying Sidmouth III

Boundary Stock

MP warns Hunt and Johnson – don’t be ‘foolish’ with tax cut promises

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

‘Out of control’ bonfire destroys trees in Woodbury

Topsham firefighters were called out to an out-of-control bonfire in Woodbury. Picture: Topsham Fire Station
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists