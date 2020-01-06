Deadline extended on Exmouth tree planting scheme

The deadline for some Exmouth residents to take part in a fruit tree planting project has been extended.

Those living in the Littlemead or Rivermead areas of the town now have until Friday, January 17, to get in touch with Wild Exmouth about the group orchard scheme.

The project, which aims to enhance Exmouth's natural environment, is urging residents to plant one fruit tree in their garden to compliment a new trail being installed later this year.

Wild Exmouth is planning to install a new 'orchard trail' which will run from the Point in View Chapel, in Summer Lane, through Lower Halsdon Farm footpath and into the park in Carter Avenue.

Annie-Marie Culhane, of Wild Exmouth, said: "You can choose a plum, apple, pear, cherry or almond tree or another fruit if you have a particular favourite and we can find it.

"Trees will grow to a maximum of four metres and can be kept smaller."

According to Wild Exmouth, pollinators are in 'rapid decline' and this project will support insects and other animals that feed on and pollinate their fruit.

It will also help reduce carbon emissions by encouraging more fruit growing and awareness of local food while adding colour to residents' gardens.

Once residents get in touch, Wild Exmouth will arrange a time to come and plant the tree later this month or in February.

Miss Culhane added: "Then you come with us to plant the next tree in your neighbourhood.

"Each tree will be planted by someone from the neighbourhood and an experienced tree planter from Wild Exmouth.

"This way, we grow and share skills across the area."

Wild Exmouth says those who take part may need to water their tree in the first few years and it might be useful for residents to learn how to do pruning to keep it 'healthy and in shape'.

The project is working with environmental groups to teach pruning skills over the coming years.

Wild Exmouth has up to 30 trees to plant and anyone interested in taking part should contact Anne-Marie Culhane by Friday, January 17.

Email mail@amculhane.co.uk or ring 07849 073394 for more information.