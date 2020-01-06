Advanced search

Deadline extended on Exmouth tree planting scheme

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 January 2020

Tree planting. Picture: Getty Images

Tree planting. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

The deadline for some Exmouth residents to take part in a fruit tree planting project has been extended.

Those living in the Littlemead or Rivermead areas of the town now have until Friday, January 17, to get in touch with Wild Exmouth about the group orchard scheme.

The project, which aims to enhance Exmouth's natural environment, is urging residents to plant one fruit tree in their garden to compliment a new trail being installed later this year.

Wild Exmouth is planning to install a new 'orchard trail' which will run from the Point in View Chapel, in Summer Lane, through Lower Halsdon Farm footpath and into the park in Carter Avenue.

Annie-Marie Culhane, of Wild Exmouth, said: "You can choose a plum, apple, pear, cherry or almond tree or another fruit if you have a particular favourite and we can find it.

"Trees will grow to a maximum of four metres and can be kept smaller."

According to Wild Exmouth, pollinators are in 'rapid decline' and this project will support insects and other animals that feed on and pollinate their fruit.

It will also help reduce carbon emissions by encouraging more fruit growing and awareness of local food while adding colour to residents' gardens.

Once residents get in touch, Wild Exmouth will arrange a time to come and plant the tree later this month or in February.

Miss Culhane added: "Then you come with us to plant the next tree in your neighbourhood.

"Each tree will be planted by someone from the neighbourhood and an experienced tree planter from Wild Exmouth.

"This way, we grow and share skills across the area."

Wild Exmouth says those who take part may need to water their tree in the first few years and it might be useful for residents to learn how to do pruning to keep it 'healthy and in shape'.

The project is working with environmental groups to teach pruning skills over the coming years.

Wild Exmouth has up to 30 trees to plant and anyone interested in taking part should contact Anne-Marie Culhane by Friday, January 17.

Email mail@amculhane.co.uk or ring 07849 073394 for more information.

Most Read

Volunteers needed as bid to re-home Syrian refugee family in Budleigh area progresses

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

Steve Perryman: “I’m not sure Mourinho is a Spurs type of manager”

Steve Perryman on the touchline. Picture: Contributed

‘Roman soldier’ entertains Budleigh Salterton Probus Club

Historian John Smith in his authentic Roman legionary uniform. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Probus Club

‘Make the right decision’ – councillor speaks as latest plan for Exmouth Fire Station is revealed

Councillor Fred Caygill campaigning with fire fighters over plans to cut services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Protecting East Devon’s sensitive habitats: Wildlife Trust talk in Exmouth

Brent Geese, which fly from Russia to winter in East Devon. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust

