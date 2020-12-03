£150 Grants available for training to help nature projects in Exmouth

A bug hotel. Picture: East Devon District Council

Small grants are available for training to help wildlife or nature projects in Exmouth.

Grants of up to £150 will help residents meet the costs of specialist training courses to help them develop and deliver action for wildlife in Exmouth.

East Devon District Council (EDDC), through its Wild Exmouth project, is administering this new grant fund to help residents cover the costs of specialist training courses to action wildlife projects in the town.

Applications will be assessed on a six-weekly basis, with the final date in April 2021.

Examples include (but are not limited to): community pollinator garden; horticulture; invertebrate monitoring and identification; tree care; woodwork; community engagement; walk leader training; risk assessment training; social media training; cookery lessons; project delivery; practical skills for the environment; orchard project; community insect project; grow, cook, eat project; creating outdoor learning areas; monitoring and surveying; wildlife corridor creation; making homes for nature.

Applicants will need to demonstrate how the grant will enable them to deliver a project which engages residents to improve spaces for nature in the EX8 postcode area.

Successful applicants will work in partnership with the Wild Exmouth team on publicity for the project and submitting a project report within 6 months of the award.

Councillor Geoff Jung, portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: “Over the last 9 months we have realised how important it is to enjoy the fresh air and appreciate the nature around us.

“Our ‘Wild Exmouth’ project is to encourage nature into every little pocket of space we can within the confines of the town of Exmouth, and to encourage as many residents to be involved.

“Anyone can apply for these grants which are aimed to help people to engage with others to enhance our natural surroundings.”

Funding decisions will be based on merit and taken by a panel, which includes representatives from Wild Exmouth and East Devon District Council, including Cllr Olly Davey (East Devon District Councillor for Exmouth Littleham ward and Exmouth Town Councillor).

Visit eastdevon.gov.uk/countryside/wild-exmouth/ to find out more and apply for a grant.

If you have an idea for a project and would like help or advice to get started, please contact our Wild Exmouth Ranger, Debs at drylands@eastdevon.gov.uk or by ringing 07812 652 336.