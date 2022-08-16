News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth’s WI able to get back together for summer party

Dan Wilkins

Published: 2:23 PM August 16, 2022
Members of Exmouth's WI branch enjoying the sunshine

Members of Exmouth's WI branch enjoying the sunshine - Credit: Exmouth WI

After a wait of three years, Exmouth’s WI has been able to get together for what should be its annual summer party. 

Members all dressed in red, white and blue with homemade crowns in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

A spokesman for the branch said: “We enjoyed party food, drinks and quizzes with some warm weather in a beautiful garden.” 

The group meets every second Monday of the month at Alexandra Hall, Imperial Road. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 12, at 2pm. 

The next meeting will feature a lesson in British Sign Language (BSL) following WI business and a cup of tea or coffee and biscuits. 

Future meetings will include talks on World War One memorials and the South West Coastal Path followed by the branch’s Christmas party in December. 

