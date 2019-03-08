Acer tree planted to mark 100 years of village's WI

Members of the East Budleigh with Bicton WI. Picture: Simon Horn Simon Horn

An acer tree has been planted to mark the centenary of a Women's Institute (WI) branch.

The tree was planted at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens ahead of the anniversary in September.

East Budleigh WI, as it was known at the time, was formed in 1919 and the club has record books showing the names of members, expenses and classes held.

According to the book, in 1920 there were classes for mending, bread and cake making and sessions for creating gloves and rag dolls.

A coffee morning will be held the village hall on Saturday, September 7, between 10.30am and 12.30pm with a display of photos and memorabilia from the last 100 years.

A wall clock will be presented to the village hall and there will be a raffle and craft stall.

In September, members of the WI group will be invited to Bicton Park for an afternoon tea party.