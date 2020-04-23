We’re always here for you – please support us

Since 1858, the Exmouth Journal has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger – and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our area.

In 2013, we ran our ‘Pride in Exmouth’ campaign to highlight the positive news in the area, placing particular emphasis on the stories that showed people taking pride in the town by working for the community.

We have supported the Exmouth Chamber of Commerce Business Awards since they were launched in 2013. Each year, the aim is to support the business community in Exmouth by recognising the work they do and focusing on the people who run them. This year’s event has been postponed but it is hoped it will be held later in the year.

We also ran a successful campaign against the making cuts to fire cover at Exmouth Fire Station in 2008.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our area, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our area.

Thank you

Andrew Coley, Editor