Whizz Kids earn medals after riding more than 800 kilometres during lockdown

Alfie and Connie Wills taking part in the 'I am a Whizz Kid' challenge. Picture: Kes Reid Archant

Little riders have wheeled their way to more than 800 kilometres on specific bike trails around Exeter and Exmouth to earn a lockdown medal.

Lily Turnbull taking part in the 'I am a Whizz Kid' challenge. Picture: Kes Reid Lily Turnbull taking part in the 'I am a Whizz Kid' challenge. Picture: Kes Reid

A total of 125 children aged between the age of one and six took part in the ‘I’m a Whizz Kid’ challenge this summer and also raised £458 for the UK-wide charity Whizz-Kidz.

The virtual charity ride was created by community interest company Whizz Kids Toys, based in Exmouth.

Kes Reid, of Whizz Kids Toys, said: “So many of their usual physical activity events had been cancelled so I wanted to create something that gave them a focus to practise their riding and encourage them to get out of the house and into fresh air.”

The event was supported by a grant from Exeter City Council with Devon-based businesses GX Accountancy, TobyRixDesigns, TinyDesigns and Exe Valley Design and Print all helping out.