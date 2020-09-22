Whizz Kids earn medals after riding more than 800 kilometres during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 September 2020
Archant
Little riders have wheeled their way to more than 800 kilometres on specific bike trails around Exeter and Exmouth to earn a lockdown medal.
A total of 125 children aged between the age of one and six took part in the ‘I’m a Whizz Kid’ challenge this summer and also raised £458 for the UK-wide charity Whizz-Kidz.
The virtual charity ride was created by community interest company Whizz Kids Toys, based in Exmouth.
Kes Reid, of Whizz Kids Toys, said: “So many of their usual physical activity events had been cancelled so I wanted to create something that gave them a focus to practise their riding and encourage them to get out of the house and into fresh air.”
The event was supported by a grant from Exeter City Council with Devon-based businesses GX Accountancy, TobyRixDesigns, TinyDesigns and Exe Valley Design and Print all helping out.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.