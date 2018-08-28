Which Exmouth homes were the priciest last year?

Several properties across Exmouth were sold for almost £1million, according to statistics released by the Land Registry.

The wallet-busting sales were made between January 1, 2018 and January 1, 2019.

Three properties in Foxholes Hill sold for a combined total of more than £2million.

A detached property was snapped up for £650,000 in March.

This was followed by another sale - this time £793,750 - of a detached home in June.

The final sale in Foxholes last year was of a semi-detached property for £633,000 in October.

Property sales closest to the million pound mark include a detached home in Sarlsdown Road, which saw £995,000 put down for the house.

Another big sale was made in Courtlands Lane at the start of the year, with a detached property purchased for £900,000 in January.

Other pricey sales include:

• Terraced property in Rolle Road - £875,000

• Detached property in Marley Road - £845,000

• Detached property in Hulham Road - £840,000

• Detached property in Courtlands Lane - £790,000

• Detached property in Burgmanns Hill - £755,000

• Detached property in Courtlands Lane - £725,000

• Two terraced properties in Douglas Avenue - £720,000 each

• Detached property in Cranford Avenue - £705,000

• Semi-detached property in Douglas Avenue - £700,000

Exmouth’s Pier Head saw the most expensive flat sales last year, with a rough total of £2.3million spent on five properties.

The most expensive flat in Pier Head sold for £562,500 in May.

Another popular road for flat sales was Buckingham Close - seven properties sold for a combined total of more than £2.3million.

A pair of flats in Douglas Court also sold for £505,000 and £465,000 in March and May respectively.

Four homes in Budleigh Salterton eclipsed £1million when they were sold, between January 1 2018 and January 1 2019.

The most expensive property - which was snapped up for a cool £1.5million - was a detached build in Northview Road.

Other sales in Budleigh included a £1.25m detached property in Lansdowne Road, a £1.2m home in Inner Ting Tong and a £1.05m transaction for a detached property in Vennings Copse.