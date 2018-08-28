Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Which Exmouth homes were the priciest last year?

PUBLISHED: 14:03 07 February 2019

kosmos111

Several properties across Exmouth were sold for almost £1million, according to statistics released by the Land Registry.

Several properties across Exmouth were sold for almost £1million, according to statistics released by the Land Registry.

The wallet-busting sales were made between January 1, 2018 and January 1, 2019.

Three properties in Foxholes Hill sold for a combined total of more than £2million.

A detached property was snapped up for £650,000 in March.

This was followed by another sale - this time £793,750 - of a detached home in June.

The final sale in Foxholes last year was of a semi-detached property for £633,000 in October.

Property sales closest to the million pound mark include a detached home in Sarlsdown Road, which saw £995,000 put down for the house.

Another big sale was made in Courtlands Lane at the start of the year, with a detached property purchased for £900,000 in January.

Other pricey sales include:

• Terraced property in Rolle Road - £875,000

• Detached property in Marley Road - £845,000

• Detached property in Hulham Road - £840,000

• Detached property in Courtlands Lane - £790,000

• Detached property in Burgmanns Hill - £755,000

• Detached property in Courtlands Lane - £725,000

• Two terraced properties in Douglas Avenue - £720,000 each

• Detached property in Cranford Avenue - £705,000

• Semi-detached property in Douglas Avenue - £700,000

Exmouth’s Pier Head saw the most expensive flat sales last year, with a rough total of £2.3million spent on five properties.

The most expensive flat in Pier Head sold for £562,500 in May.

Another popular road for flat sales was Buckingham Close - seven properties sold for a combined total of more than £2.3million.

A pair of flats in Douglas Court also sold for £505,000 and £465,000 in March and May respectively.

Four homes in Budleigh Salterton eclipsed £1million when they were sold, between January 1 2018 and January 1 2019.

The most expensive property - which was snapped up for a cool £1.5million - was a detached build in Northview Road.

Other sales in Budleigh included a £1.25m detached property in Lansdowne Road, a £1.2m home in Inner Ting Tong and a £1.05m transaction for a detached property in Vennings Copse.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

Plans are in the pipeline to open a miniature zoo in Exmouth. Picture: CJS Exotics Rescue

Five-time cancer survivor explains how to detect cancer early

Jenny and her husband Duncan in hospital in 2014. Picture: JS.

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

Plans are in the pipeline to open a miniature zoo in Exmouth. Picture: CJS Exotics Rescue

Five-time cancer survivor explains how to detect cancer early

Jenny and her husband Duncan in hospital in 2014. Picture: JS.

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Which Exmouth homes were the priciest last year?

Exmouth Town offering ‘football incentive’ for Saturday’s big home match against Plymouth Argyle Reserves

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7422. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth of several Devon towns impacted by dangerous drug dealings, report finds

Picture: Mark Atherton

Exmouth Town chairman: “We are making real progress”

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town hosting an evening with Steve Bull in April

Exmouth Town are hosting a Sportsman's Dinner at their Southern Road headquarters on Friday, April 12 when the former Wolverhampton Wandersr and England star Steve Bull will be the guest speaker. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists