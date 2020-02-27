Special concerts to be staged in Exmouth to celebrate 75th VE Day anniversary

A pair of special events are being planned in Exmouth to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh is staging a concert and cabaret evening to mark VE Day - - the day the Germans officially surrended to the Allies in Europe.

Both events will support the local brances of the Royal British Legion and Poppy Appeal.

The first, to be held on Thursday, May 7, is a celebration VE concert in Exmouth.

The concert, at the Pavilion, will be bedecked with bunting and flags, and attendees are invited to come and wave the flag in rememberence of VE Day.

Performances on the evening will come from the SWComms Band and Exmouth Muscal Theatre Company.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club of Exmouth and Raleigh said: "This will be a great nostalgic evening of music and songs with a message from Dame Vera Lynn and sing-along, ending with an appropriate Proms finale."

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £12 (£14 for raised seating).

The second VE celebration hosted by the Rotary club will see a big band descend on Exmouth,

The big band VE cabaret evening will take place on Sunday, May 10 at the Pavilion.

A large dance floor and cabaret seating will be set up for an evening of nostalgia, featuring music from the 1940s.

AJ's Big Band will lead the way, accompanied by jazz soloists Ken Parr and vocalist Paula Mitchell.

The show also features a wealth of classic songs, including the hits of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzagerald.

The Pavilion will remain bedecked in bunting and flags for the big band concert.

A Rotary spokesman said: "This is another great occasion - a weekend of celebration and remembrance on this 75th anniversary of VE Day."

The big band concert starts ar 7.30pm. Tickets are £16.

For the 75th anniversary of VE Day this year, the bank holiday will move from Monday, May 4 to Friday, May 8.