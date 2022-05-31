Utilities firm looks to recruit trainee gas engineers across south west

Wales & West Utilities looks to recruit trainee gas engineers across south west - Credit: West and Wales

Gas emergency and pipeline service Wales & West Utilities is on a recruitment drive and is looking for trainee gas engineers to join its team across south west England.

Wales & West Utilities look after the pipes that keep the gas flowing to heat the homes and power businesses of 7.5metres people across Wales and south west England.

They operate the gas emergency service, connect new homes and businesses, and upgrade the gas network.

The successful applicants will play a pivotal role in helping keep the gas flowing safely today, while preparing the gas network for green gas like hydrogen and biomethane, so that communities across Wales and south west England can play their part in a green future.

The company is looking to fill 20 trainee gas engineering operative positions, which will all be based at operational hubs across south west England.

The new engineers will join the company’s trainee gas engineering operative programme, where they’ll be trained to respond to gas emergencies, upgrade the gas network and connect homes and businesses to the gas network.

The closing date for these roles is June 6 and more information can be found at wwutilities.co.uk/about-us/our-company/careers/.

Sarah Hopkins, Wales & West Utilities people and rngagement Director, said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across south west England.

"Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it: now more than ever.

“Each and every person that we recruit will play their part in helping us to keep the gas flowing to heat homes and power businesses across our area today, while upgrading the gas network so we can all play our part in a green future.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the next generation of gas engineers to start their careers."