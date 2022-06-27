'Wendy's Day' raises more than £2,000 for Hospiscare
- Credit: Peter Bowler
An ‘amazing’ event was held in Budleigh Salterton in memory of a much-loved local resident – and raised more than £2,000 for Hospiscare.
Wendy’s Day, on Saturday, June 25, was a tribute to Wendy Jones, who died of cancer in 2020.
She had lived in Budleigh all her life and was married to Stuart Jones for 44 years.
The event involved stalls, games, entertainment and food at St Peter’s Church Hall.
It also involved Stuart having his head shaved to boost the fundraising.
One of the organisers, Kim Holmes, said: “We made a whopping £2447.40, and we are all so delighted with that, beyond our wildest dreams.
“Stuart had his head shaved and was so funny, he was joking and making people laugh. Half way through he said, ‘I’ve changed my mind, can you stick it all back on now?’”
She thanked all the shops and individuals that donated raffle prizes, those who made cakes for the event and everyone who helped in any other way: “We are overwhelmed with people’s kindness.”