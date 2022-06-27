'Wendy's Day' raises more than £2,000 for Hospiscare

Stuart Jones with a giant teddy bear that was raffled for Hospiscare; the winner opted not to take it, so it will be given to a children's charity - Credit: Peter Bowler

An ‘amazing’ event was held in Budleigh Salterton in memory of a much-loved local resident – and raised more than £2,000 for Hospiscare.

Wendy’s Day, on Saturday, June 25, was a tribute to Wendy Jones, who died of cancer in 2020.

She had lived in Budleigh all her life and was married to Stuart Jones for 44 years.

The event involved stalls, games, entertainment and food at St Peter’s Church Hall.

One of the stalls outside the church at Wendy's Day - Credit: Peter Bowler

It also involved Stuart having his head shaved to boost the fundraising.

Stuart Jones having his head shaved on Wendy's Day - Credit: Peter Bowler

One of the organisers, Kim Holmes, said: “We made a whopping £2447.40, and we are all so delighted with that, beyond our wildest dreams.

“Stuart had his head shaved and was so funny, he was joking and making people laugh. Half way through he said, ‘I’ve changed my mind, can you stick it all back on now?’”

Stuart Jones after his head shave - Credit: Peter Bowler

She thanked all the shops and individuals that donated raffle prizes, those who made cakes for the event and everyone who helped in any other way: “We are overwhelmed with people’s kindness.”

Children's entertainment at Wendy's Day - Credit: Peter Bowler



