News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

'Wendy's Day' raises more than £2,000 for Hospiscare

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:02 PM June 27, 2022
Stuart Jones with a giant teddy bear that was raffled for Hospiscare

Stuart Jones with a giant teddy bear that was raffled for Hospiscare; the winner opted not to take it, so it will be given to a children's charity - Credit: Peter Bowler

An ‘amazing’ event was held in Budleigh Salterton in memory of a much-loved local resident – and raised more than £2,000 for Hospiscare. 

Wendy’s Day, on Saturday, June 25, was a tribute to Wendy Jones, who died of cancer in 2020. 

She had lived in Budleigh all her life and was married to Stuart Jones for 44 years.   

The event involved stalls, games, entertainment and food at St Peter’s Church Hall. 

One of the stalls outside the church at Wendy's Day

One of the stalls outside the church at Wendy's Day - Credit: Peter Bowler

It also involved Stuart having his head shaved to boost the fundraising. 

Stuart Jones having his head shaved on Wendy's Day

Stuart Jones having his head shaved on Wendy's Day - Credit: Peter Bowler

One of the organisers, Kim Holmes, said: “We made a whopping £2447.40, and we are all so delighted with that, beyond our wildest dreams. 

“Stuart had his head shaved and was so funny, he was joking and making people laugh.  Half way through he said, ‘I’ve changed my mind, can you stick it all back on now?’” 

Stuart Jones after his head shave

Stuart Jones after his head shave - Credit: Peter Bowler

Most Read

  1. 1 'Wendy's Day' raises more than £2,000 for Hospiscare
  2. 2 Falklands War anniversary service in Exmouth
  3. 3 Deaf Academy teaching assistant highly commended at prestigious awards
  1. 4 'Exceptional' Covid vaccination centre volunteers receive NHS award
  2. 5 Armed Forces Day celebrated at Exmouth Museum
  3. 6 Local history column: Exmouth's former golf club
  4. 7 Exmouth MAY be getting a Papa Johns pizza shop
  5. 8 Exmouth swimmers complete North Channel relay challenge
  6. 9 Tributes made to Exmouth’s ‘immensely hard working’ pasty maker Raymond
  7. 10 Thirteen new detectives join Devon and Cornwall Police via Police Now’s national detective programme

 She thanked all the shops and individuals that donated raffle prizes, those who made cakes for the event and everyone who helped in any other way: “We are overwhelmed with people’s kindness.” 

Children's entertainment at Wendy's Day

Children's entertainment at Wendy's Day - Credit: Peter Bowler


Budleigh News

Don't Miss

The Exmouth Sea cadets leader who was arrested is from Exeter

Sea Cadets instructor arrested after claims he sent pictures to 'child'

Paul Jones

person
'Vanlifers' have been using a deregulated car park in Exmouth

District council powerless to control parking in de-regulated car park

Dan Wilkins

person
An aerial view of Exmouth

Consultation launched in bid to shape the future of Exmouth’s town...

Dan Wilkins

person
Exmouth Library

Library enlists help to crackdown on unauthorised parking

Dan Wilkins

person