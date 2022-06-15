News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Huge community support for Wendy's Day in Budleigh

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:59 PM June 15, 2022
Stuart and Wendy Jones

Stuart and Wendy Jones - Wendy's Day will be held in her memory - Credit: Stuart Jones

A special event in memory of a much-missed Budleigh Salterton resident is just days away – and has attracted enthusiastic support from the community. 

Wendy’s Day, on Saturday, June 25, will be a fundraising tribute to Wendy Jones who died of cancer in 2020. 

She had been married to Stuart Jones for 44 years and the couple were locally well-known. He told the Journal Wendy had been the love of his life and that he still ‘talks’ to her every day. 

He wanted to raise some money for Exeter Hospiscare, in gratitude for the care they gave his wife, and the idea developed into Wendy’s Day. 

Giant teddy bear to be raffled for charity

This giant teddy bear is being raffled for Hospiscare by the owner of The Card Shop Too, Pat Prew - Credit: Contributed

The event, organised with the help of Budleigh Carnival Club, will take place at St Peter’s Church hall from noon until 3pm with stalls, teas, cakes and a raffle. Stuart, who is 70, will also be having his head shaved for Hospiscare and has raised £600 in sponsorship. 

Budleigh News

Don't Miss

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

East Devon approves potential contribution towards Dinan Way project

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon
The Lower Otter Estuary in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: PACCo

Planning permission granted for footpath improvement work in lower Otter...

Dan Wilkins

person
exmouth

Royal Marines trek 56 miles to commemorate the Falklands conflict

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
L-R Cllr Stuart Hughes, Richard Clarke, Econetiq, Michael Dart, Natalie Holt, resident, Mark Hodgson, Co Cars

Devon's first E-mobility hub launched in Topsham

Dan Wilkins

person