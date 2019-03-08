Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welly wanging to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 May 2019

'Welly wanging' on the beach at Exmouth. Picture:Exmouth RNLI

'Welly wanging' on the beach at Exmouth. Picture:Exmouth RNLI

Archant

Welly wanging was among the activities raising funds for Exmouth's lifesaving charity.

A well-supported May Day Fun Day as raised more than £1,100 for Exmouth RNLI at the lifeboat station in Queen's Drive.

The event is part of the national charity's annual fundraising campaign and is organised by the Exmouth RNLI events team. As well as 'wanging' there was welly decoration, a 'welly trail'and a visit from firefighters.

Louise Hockings-Thompson, of the events team, said: "This was our station's first May Day Fun Day at Exmouth and was a resounding success that involved all sections of the volunteers at the station.

"It was a great day for all the family and I would like to thank everyone who came along and helped to raise this huge sum that will now go towards purchasing vital kit for the volunteer lifeboat crew."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth

The entrance to the Exmouth bus and train stations. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0297-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Flying the Blue Flag with pride - Exmouth’s beach is recognised as one of the world’s best

Exmouth beach Ref exe 22-16AW 9016. Picture: Alex Walton

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Car collides with a brick wall in Exmouth

Car in Mayfield Drive. Ref exe 20 19TI 4925. Picture: Terry Ife

Teen gang jailed for stamping attack in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth

The entrance to the Exmouth bus and train stations. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0297-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Flying the Blue Flag with pride - Exmouth’s beach is recognised as one of the world’s best

Exmouth beach Ref exe 22-16AW 9016. Picture: Alex Walton

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Car collides with a brick wall in Exmouth

Car in Mayfield Drive. Ref exe 20 19TI 4925. Picture: Terry Ife

Teen gang jailed for stamping attack in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Local cricket action on matchday three of the Tolchards Devon League

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from skipper Andrew Buzza at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Welly wanging to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI

'Welly wanging' on the beach at Exmouth. Picture:Exmouth RNLI

Sidmouth’s Fortfield home all set to welcome England captain

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Exmouth auction house to appear on TV this autumn

BBC presenters Angus Ashworth (left) and Roo Irvine with Piers Motley. Picture: Piers Motley Auctions

Happy birthday! Sidford WI wave the banner as it turns 100

Sidford WI. Ref edr 13 19TI 1194. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists