Welly wanging to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI

'Welly wanging' on the beach at Exmouth. Picture:Exmouth RNLI Archant

Welly wanging was among the activities raising funds for Exmouth's lifesaving charity.

A well-supported May Day Fun Day as raised more than £1,100 for Exmouth RNLI at the lifeboat station in Queen's Drive.

The event is part of the national charity's annual fundraising campaign and is organised by the Exmouth RNLI events team. As well as 'wanging' there was welly decoration, a 'welly trail'and a visit from firefighters.

Louise Hockings-Thompson, of the events team, said: "This was our station's first May Day Fun Day at Exmouth and was a resounding success that involved all sections of the volunteers at the station.

"It was a great day for all the family and I would like to thank everyone who came along and helped to raise this huge sum that will now go towards purchasing vital kit for the volunteer lifeboat crew."