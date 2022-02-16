News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Tidal surge warning for Devon ahead of Storm Eunice

Paul Jones

Published: 11:53 AM February 16, 2022
Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-

Storm Eunice is set to hit the UK on Friday - Credit: Archant

A tidal surge is expected in Devon on Friday as Storm Eunice hits the UK.

The Environment Agency (EA) is urging people living in flood risk communities along the north coasts of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset to prepare for flooding.

The tidal surge is possible Friday morning, the EA said, and people are being encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and their property from the risk of flooding. 

Strong winds, large waves, coupled with the storm surge, are likely to cause wave-overtopping and flooding to exposed communities on the north coast during the high tide, the agency said, and people are advised to stay away from coastal areas and keep away from shoreline roads and paths, piers and promenades.

Jim Flory, from the Environment Agency, said: "Strong winds from Storm Eunice could cause a storm surge and large waves, bringing a risk of flooding to homes and businesses along the north coast. 

"We're seeking to give early warning to communities to prepare. We will issue flood warnings if necessary and we have teams out on the ground taking action to reduce the impact of any possible flooding.   

"You can check your flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgencySW on Twitter.
  
"A Met Office weather warning is in place for Storm Eunice, so people should take extreme care near any coastal areas. We urge people to stay safe and warn wave watchers against the unnecessary danger of taking 'storm selfies'."

