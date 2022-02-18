News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Winds reach 40mph at Exmouth as Storm Eunice approaches

person

Paul Jones

Published: 8:27 AM February 18, 2022
The scene at Exmouth this morning

The scene at Exmouth this morning - Credit: NCI

Winds had reached around 40mph at Exmouth this morning as Storm Eunice approahces the south west.

Red weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office and people are being urged to stay home unless absolutely necessary, with winds of up to 100mph set to strike.

At Exmouth, the NCI (National Coastwatch Institution) said that high tide this morning, a 7.46am, was 4.36m.

"As Storm Eunice comes in, high tide at Exmouth at 07.46hrs at 4.36m," the NCI said.

"Our weather station shows a low pressure of 992.4mb and gusting 40mph."

Have you experienced any damage from the high winds? Let us know via exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

