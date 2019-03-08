Weather warning issued over thunderstorms
PUBLISHED: 16:18 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 23 July 2019
Warnings over an approaching thunderstorm have been issued by the Met Office.
A yellow warning has been issued for most the UK for between 6pm on Tuesday, July 23 and 9am on Wednesday, July 24.
Scattered thunderstorms are set to move north tonight and early Wednesday which could lead to some power cuts and travel delays.
What to expect:
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur.
- There is a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
- There is a small chance buildings or structures of a few homes and businesses being damaged.
- There is a small chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
