Weather warning issued for East Devon with flooding ‘likely’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. Picture: Met Office Archant

Drivers are warned to take extra care during today’s bad weather and journeys are expected to take longer due to the challenging conditions.

Flooding and travel disruption is expected today – the Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain covering Exmouth and the wider South West.

The Met Office has warned of heavy rain and strong winds, between 5am and 9pm today, creating difficult driving conditions across the county.

According to the weather forecaster’s website flooding is ‘likely’ in ‘a few homes and businesses’.

Bus and train services may well be affected with journeys likely to take longer than normal.

Heavy rains in East Devon cause traffic disruption. Ref shs 48 18TI 5772. Picture: Terry Ife Heavy rains in East Devon cause traffic disruption. Ref shs 48 18TI 5772. Picture: Terry Ife

Heavy spray and surface water on the area’s roads are predicted with drivers advised to extra care.

The wet and windy weather is expected to move east across the South West during the day, characterised by a strong and gusty southerly wind with coastal gales likely. The maximum daytime temperature will be 11C.

Tonight the rain will slowly ease and clearer spells are expected to develop in East Devon. It should be a relatively mild evening with minimum temperatures of 5C.

On Wednesday a mixture of showers and sunny spells are expected with the showers expected to be blustery and heavy.

The rest of the week is expected to be similar to Wednesday with sunny spells interspersed with heavy showers; the rain is expected to be lighter by Saturday.