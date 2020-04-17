Advanced search

We should celebrate all of the great members of our communities

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 April 2020

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson.

Journal columnist and author Emma Richardson discusses the great people in our communities.

The thing with a crisis, is that you don’t know how you’ll react or behave until you’re in it. We did have some warning about lockdown, but I don’t think many of us really knew what it would feel like to be confined to the house for weeks. I’d count myself and my family as amongst the lucky ones- we’re fed, watered and have space at home. But the Walton family we are not; turns out we get on each other’s nerves.

The other thing with a crisis is the realisation that we are surrounded with some great people in our community. Our amazing health care workers and key workers deserve their applause each week but I’d also like to raise a glass to our local shopkeepers. Farm shops, corner shops and indeed a local brewery have gone out of their way to make sure we are provided for with home deliveries and phone orders. Let’s keep using them when this is all over.

Also close to my heart are the teachers and learning support staff. In my experience, teachers are well placed to deal with these types of situation; every ‘normal’ day in a classroom near you there is a crisis of some dimension that requires thinking on the feet, albeit not usually on the Covid 19 scale. We have brilliant teachers here in Exmouth’s schools who spent long evenings creating worksheets and programmes of study to keep students going at home and we have regular email contact from schools.

In these strange times, we can only do what we can to get by. In our case, competitive board games have become a means to legitimately relieve some of the pent up frustration without killing each other. We should also remember that ‘this too shall pass’. Now stand back, it’s my turn to be the banker in Monopoly…

