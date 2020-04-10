Opinion

We are aiming to co-operate to benefit all our communities

Eileen Wragg, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: Eileen Wragg Archant

Journal columnist and deputy leader of the Democratic Alliance, says the group intends to work for all communities in East Devon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last May’s election results sent a clear message from the electorate that they wanted change here in East Devon.

The Conservatives who had controlled East Devon District Council for so long, were swept from power.

The Independents were formed into a group, a contradiction in my view, which I challenged, but which nonetheless became the ruling body. Since then, members of the Independents have left, leaving the group without overall control, and with the Conservatives as the largest group.

Past actions taken by the Conservatives seem to be being carried through by the present Independent administration.

The Leader has approached other groups in a bid to stay in power when a new council is installed this coming May. All the leaders separately declined his requests and offers which were made.

The public wanted change, along with many of us who were elected, and do not want a return to what existed for 45 years previously.

The East Devon Alliance, Liberal Democrats, Greens and one true Independent have therefore put aside any political differences, and have been surprised at how much common ground there is, especially when it comes to truly representing our communities. A growing understanding and trust has developed during a number of discussions between individual councillors and combined group meetings, and we have formed the Democratic Alliance, with its own Constitution and Standing Orders. We will retain our group identities under that umbrella, working together in the best interests of our constituents, and not in the interests of the parties.

These are interesting times with challenges ahead, but with a refreshing spirit of co-operation, the signs are encouragingly brighter.

The Democratic Alliance is now the largest group at EDDC, and it is growing.

For too long we have been told what is best for our communities, by those living outside of them, and now there is an Alliance whose members will listen to the communities which it represents.