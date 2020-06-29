Advanced search

Virtual business awards sponsor WBW ‘very much’ open for business following lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:09 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 29 June 2020

Pippa Bruce, Louise Garnsey and Anthony Fripp of WBW Solicitors in Exmouth. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Pippa Bruce, Louise Garnsey and Anthony Fripp of WBW Solicitors in Exmouth. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Archant

A solicitors’ firm sponsoring the first virtual business awards in Exmouth is ‘very much’ open for business despite the coronavirus pandemic.

WBW Solicitors, based in High Street, has begun a phased reopening of its offices and its Exmouth branch is one that has already opened its doors to the public.

New video-based communication methods have been introduced and Emma Baker, managing partner at WBW, said they have been impressed by how the community has pulled together during the current crisis.

She said: “The firm has also introduced new communication methods such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, allowing both staff and clients to still have vital face-to-face contact in the comfort of their own homes.

“The community has really pulled together, with many members of our staff volunteering at local support groups.

“We feel proud to be part of this community.”

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

Dispersal notice for Exmouth beach remains in place over the weekend following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

generic shot

Residents urged to ‘do the right thing’ after extensive beach litter

Litter left on Exmouth seafront. Picture: East Devon District Council

Work to improve Exmouth’s seafront defences paused for the summer

A new tiidal defence wall constructed in front of properties along Morton Crescent. Picture: The Enviroment Agency

