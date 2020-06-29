Virtual business awards sponsor WBW ‘very much’ open for business following lockdown

Pippa Bruce, Louise Garnsey and Anthony Fripp of WBW Solicitors in Exmouth. Picture: Dan Wilkins Archant

A solicitors’ firm sponsoring the first virtual business awards in Exmouth is ‘very much’ open for business despite the coronavirus pandemic.

WBW Solicitors, based in High Street, has begun a phased reopening of its offices and its Exmouth branch is one that has already opened its doors to the public.

New video-based communication methods have been introduced and Emma Baker, managing partner at WBW, said they have been impressed by how the community has pulled together during the current crisis.

She said: “The firm has also introduced new communication methods such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, allowing both staff and clients to still have vital face-to-face contact in the comfort of their own homes.

“The community has really pulled together, with many members of our staff volunteering at local support groups.

“We feel proud to be part of this community.”