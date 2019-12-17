Advanced search

Exmouth's new watersports centre secures 'ground breaking' energy rating

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 December 2019

Work has begun on the Sideshore watersports centre in Exmouth. Picture: Grenadier

Work has begun on the Sideshore watersports centre in Exmouth. Picture: Grenadier

Archant

Exmouth's new multi-million pound watersports centre is on course to get the highest possible energy performance rating.

Developer Grenadier Estates has confirmed construction is well under way on Sideshore and is set to secure an 'A' rating for its energy performance certificate.

A spokesman for Grenadier said the rating is 'ground breaking' for a commercial building of this type.

Aiden Johnson-Hugill, property director at Grenadier added: "Heating and hot water will be provided by a pioneering ground source heat pump, located 200 metres underground.

"Usually found in domestic heating systems, this is unusual for a commercial site, yet it will provide energy savings of between a quarter and a third of traditional sources.

"The windows have the highest efficiency-ratings possible, natural shading is provided, insulation has been over-specified to ensure material heat transfer and solar panels cover the majority of the roof."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Meet the Budleigh resident who loves spending time in Casualty

Sarah Price, 37, from Budleigh Salterton

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Meet the Budleigh resident who loves spending time in Casualty

Sarah Price, 37, from Budleigh Salterton

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed around Exmouth

Anti-Semitic graffiti in Exmouth. Picture: @Thejobo (Twitter)

Four days of weather warnings forecast as torrential rain and wind smashes into Devon

Flooding is expected affect areas of Devon. Picture: Peter Bowler

Withy bag themselves an early festive gift with 11th straight win thanks to a Richards try hat-trick

Action from the Withcycombe win at OPMs. Picture ADAM CURTIS

North Devon and Exeter health trusts want to join ‘more formally’

What would 'more formal joining' mean between the health trusts that run North Devon District Hospital and the Royal devon & Exeter Hospital? Picture: Archant

Exmouth’s new watersports centre secures ‘ground breaking’ energy rating

Work has begun on the Sideshore watersports centre in Exmouth. Picture: Grenadier
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists