Exmouth's new watersports centre secures 'ground breaking' energy rating

Work has begun on the Sideshore watersports centre in Exmouth. Picture: Grenadier Archant

Exmouth's new multi-million pound watersports centre is on course to get the highest possible energy performance rating.

Developer Grenadier Estates has confirmed construction is well under way on Sideshore and is set to secure an 'A' rating for its energy performance certificate.

A spokesman for Grenadier said the rating is 'ground breaking' for a commercial building of this type.

Aiden Johnson-Hugill, property director at Grenadier added: "Heating and hot water will be provided by a pioneering ground source heat pump, located 200 metres underground.

"Usually found in domestic heating systems, this is unusual for a commercial site, yet it will provide energy savings of between a quarter and a third of traditional sources.

"The windows have the highest efficiency-ratings possible, natural shading is provided, insulation has been over-specified to ensure material heat transfer and solar panels cover the majority of the roof."