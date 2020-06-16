Advanced search

Watersports centre construction set to finish this summer – if there’s no coronavirus ‘second spike’

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 June 2020

Exmouth's Sideshore development. Picture: Daniel Clark

Exmouth's Sideshore development. Picture: Daniel Clark

Archant

Exmouth’s new watersports centre is still set to open by the end of the summer – providing there is no Covid-19 ‘second spike’.

Work resumed on the site in May after Grenadier and Devon Contractors temporarily paused work at the Sideshore watersports centre, in Queen’s Drive.

The plans for Exmouth seafront, which include a new watersports centre, are still due to be finished in time for the summer of 2020.

A spokesman for Grenadier said: “We suspended construction in May, but now we are back on site, we are making good progress and are working closely with our tenants to find a suitable time to open.

“Providing there is no second spike of Covid-19, we are still aiming for an end of summer delivery.

“Construction at Sideshore is progressing swiftly as internal mechanical and electrical works begin in the restaurant, changing area and plant room, with underfloor heating being installed and floors screeded throughout.

“The external roof coverings and insulation are close to completion and the solar panel installation is due to commence over the next couple of weeks to provide the building with renewable energy, while the retail pods are under construction with the roof trusses currently being installed and roof coverings to follow.”

As well as the watersports centre, the Sideshore development will also be home to dining facilities run by renowned award-winning celebrity chef, Michael Caines.

His plans for Sideshore include a range of offers to suit all tastes, from a casual dining restaurant complete with an upstairs terrace, to a dog-friendly café offering a lighter menu and serving homemade ice-creams, local coffee and healthy takeaway snacks, and a beach bar.

The watersports centre will be run by Edge Watersports, a team with Olympic prospects and multiple world champion titles between them, while a high brand clothing retailer and a well-known cycle operator are set to take the other units.

The watersports centre development makes up phase two of East Devon District Council’s Exmouth seafront regeneration plans.

Phase one was the realignment of the Queen’s Drive road and car park. The final section will involve a mix of leisure facilities.

