Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Final contract yet to be signed for Exmouth watersports centre project

PUBLISHED: 15:48 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 18 February 2019

Michael Caines, MBE, joins Edge Watersports as the second tenant to sign up to move into the Grenadier Estates seafront development

Michael Caines, MBE, joins Edge Watersports as the second tenant to sign up to move into the Grenadier Estates seafront development

Archant

The district council and developers behind Exmouth’s new watersports centre are still yet to put pen to paper on the final contract.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) and Grenadier Estates agreed a development deal in August 2017 and planning permission for the facility was granted in June last year, but the supplementary agreement relating to beach access has yet to be signed.

Peter Quincey, director of Grenadier, has said the company is excited to commence with this project and is keen to get on site as soon as possible, but the details of a supplementary agreement is still to be finalised.

The council’s deputy chief executive told councillors at a cabinet meeting that Grenadier is still being chased.

At the meeting on Tuesday, February 12, Exmouth councillor Steve Gazzard asked for answers on the Queen’s Drive project.

He said: “I am trying to be helpful, but I want some answers.

“Can we have an update on whether Grenadier signed finally signed the contract, whether Michael Caines is definitely opening a restaurant or is just interested in opening a restaurant, and whether, subject to planning permission being granted, there is money allocated in a budget for repairs to the play park on the seafront?”

Richard Cohen said: “I cannot say specifically what the details between Grenadier and Michael Caines are, but the fact they have announced he will be opening a restaurant suggests they have a high degree of confidence in it.

“We will have to budget for any maintenance at the play park that needs to be carried out and we have already done some work on wear and tear repairs.”

After the meeting, Mr Quincey said: “We are delighted to have Edge Watersports and Michael Caines supporting the new watersports centre on Exmouth seafront. Work is expected to begin on site in Summer 2019 and conclude Summer 2020.”

In November, the cabinet approved the £1.2m work on realigning the road and the car park as part of ‘phase one’ of the Exmouth seafront regeneration scheme, The second phase will be the development of the watersports centre and ‘phase three’ is a mix of leisure facilities on the former Exmouth Fun Park site and the current Harbour View plot.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bicycle and car involved in Exmouth road collision

Morton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Tame barn owl missing in Exmouth after being attacked by mob of seagulls in her own back garden

Gwedd went missing from her home in Woodfield Close. Picture: Nic Gibson

“Exmouth will regret losing its museum” - pressure on fundraising campaign continues to grow

Exmouth Museum. Ref exe 39 17TI 1498. Picture: Terry Ife

Royal Marines’ grenade throwing training to return to Pebblebed Heaths

Grenade throwing training is set to return to a fire range at Colaton Raleigh Common. Picture: Fran McElhone/KOR Communications

Double robbery investigation launched in Exmouth

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Whitehead has fine afternoon with the boot as Cockles net bonus point away win

Sam Whitehead who kicked four conversions and one penalty in the Cockles win at Old Patesians. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Tame barn owl missing in Exmouth after being attacked by mob of seagulls in her own back garden

Gwedd went missing from her home in Woodfield Close. Picture: Nic Gibson

French hat-trick as Exmouth United Under-9s continue unbeaten league season

Exmouth United Under-9s outside Lympstone Manor for an official team photograph with Michael Caines, the general manager of Lympstone and the United coaches. Picture EUFC

Gore and McIntyre impress as Withy U16s defeat DHSOB in Fishermans Cup meeting.

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s Fishwermans Cup win over DHSOB Sharks Picture IAIN COOPER

Final contract yet to be signed for Exmouth watersports centre project

Michael Caines, MBE, joins Edge Watersports as the second tenant to sign up to move into the Grenadier Estates seafront development
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists