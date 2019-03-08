Work commences on Exmouth's new watersports centre ahead of summer 2020 opening

Work has begun on the Sideshore watersports centre in Exmouth. Picture: Grenadier Archant

Site works have commenced on Exmouth's multi-million pound watersports centre.

Photos released by Grenadier, the developer behind the project, reveal the progress of groundworks for the project, which is set to open next summer.

The centre, called Sideshore, is being built by Devon Contractors Ltd, which is on track to deliver the new sustainable centre next year, in time for the warmer weather.

Simon Lawrence, contract manager at Devon Contractors Ltd: "Work is progressing well, the enabling works have seen the hoardings, security fencing and access gates erected.

"Works to remove the existing tarmac surface and excavate the site are under way. We have begun laying the foundations for the main building and expect the steel works to be in place in the coming weeks."

Plans to reduce waste to landfill are in place and Devon Contractors endeavour to recycle up to 85% of site waste, in line with the ethos of the project.