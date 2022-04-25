Applications now open for £75,000 water-saving fund

Applications are now open for a community fund to help support water-saving initiatives.

South West Water (SWW) is now taking applications for the £75,000 Water-Saving Community Fund, which is designed to support groups and registered non-profit organisations within SWW’s service area who provide a benefit by saving tap water.

Last year, SWW funded 22 projects which contributed to a combined estimated yearly saving of 59 million litres of water.

Jo Ecroyd, South West Water’s Customer Service Director, said: “During the summer period demand for water rockets and at peak times we can produce an extra 50 million litres a day.

Community groups can apply for up to £1,000 in funding while registered non-profit organisations can apply for funding up to £30,000, with applications being reviewed by a dedicated judging panel of independent water industry experts.

Visit www.southwestwater.co.uk/watersavingfund for more information.