Revealed - locations of four new water refilling stations

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 February 2020

Water bottle refilling. Picture: Getty Images

KATHLEEN-C-MAYS

The earmarked locations of four new water refilling stations in Exmouth have been revealed.

Speaking at Exmouth Town Council's February meeting, Councillor Alex Sadiq, who chairs the plastic reduction working party, gave members an update on the installation of the water bottle refilling stations.

She said the 'flagship' refill point will be positioned near the Marks & Spencer Foodhall, next to the train station.

Cllr Sadiq also said there would be another two located near public conveniences at the Imperial Recreation Ground and adjacent to the Foxholes car park.

There will be another water refilling point next to the gardens outside Ocean in The Esplanade.

Exmouth Town Council previously agreed to provide £12,000 in funding for the stations and Cllr Sadiq said East Devon District Council would be footing the water bill, subject to a license agreement being signed by both authorities.

