Repair of town centre clock could cost £30,000

Exmouth's Magnolia clock, photographed at 8.55am. Picture: Paul Strange. Archant

The repair of a well-known town centre clock could set taxpayers back £30,000, a former mayor has said.

The warning came from councillor Maddie Chapman in response to Cllr Paul Millar's suggestion that there is a 'good business case' for replacing the Magnolia Centre clock as part of a regeneration of the shopping area.

Cllr Chapman said the clock is on private land which would need to be dug up to identify the electricity source.

She said this could set the district council back £30,000 before a clock is even repaired.

Cllr Millar said: "I do believe there is a good business case to refresh the Magnolia Centre and businesses in the area will benefit from that."

The Journal reported in 2017 that the district council decided against funding repairs as it was 'not a priority'.

Cllr Chapman said work would need to be done to make the electricity supply safe and the Magnolia Centre would have to be dug up.