Exmouth war nurse's name could be added to memorial cenotaph

PUBLISHED: 10:04 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 12 December 2019

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A voluntary nurse who died in service during World War One could have her name added to Exmouth's war memorial.

The district council is considering an application to have Olive Jane Willey's name, along with the heading WW1, added to the cenotaph in The Strand.

Earlier this year, the Journal reported that the former nurse, who was buried in the St John in the Wildnerness Churchyard, was given a Commonwealth War gravestone.

Olive, who served in the Voluntary Aid Detachment in the 4th Southern General Military, died from influenza at the age of 28.

Following the end of World War Two, efforts were made to identify individuals for commemoration but she had to wait until this year to be classed as a war casualty.

At a meeting on Exmouth Town Council's planning committee on Monday (December 9), councillors supported the application.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

