Crocheted flowers brighten up town’s war memorial

Published: 8:00 AM March 31, 2021

Kim Holmes, whose group created crocheted flowers for the war memorial in Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

The Budleigh Salterton woman behind crochet flowers decorating the town’s war memorial has spoken of her desire to ‘make people smile’.

Kim Holmes, 62, set up a Facebook community in January with the aim of knitting flowers to brighten up the memorial in Coastguard Hill.

The flowers, which were knitted by 19 different people who joined Kim’s ‘Budleigh Knit Nats’ have been joined together and placed around the stone structure and on the posts surrounding it.

Kim said she was inspired by the joy a poppy-themed project created in Exmouth for Remembrance Day and wanted to spread some positivity in her home town.

She said: “I just thought the town needed a little bit of colour – we all need a bit of colour in our lives.

“I just loved the way the poppies made people smile.

“With the Covid-19 lockdown, everyone was feeling a little bit lost and stuck at home – I heard people saying they needed a project.”

After deciding she wanted to start the community crochet project, she put a plea out on Facebook and so far her group has 19 members.

She chose the war memorial to decorate as she always felt a connection after her mum was evacuated to Budleigh during the war and stayed living in the town.

Kim got in touch with Roger Bass, chairman of the Royal British Legion branch in Budleigh, who supported the idea.

According to Kim, one of the members was furloughed during lockdown and taught herself to crochet.

Kim said she hopes she has found ‘friends for life’ through the group.

Roger Bass, chairman of the Royal British Legion branch in Budleigh, said: “The Legion and the local community are indebted to Kim Holmes and her dedicated team of knitters for the inspired and colourful display they have created for the Budleigh Salterton War Memorial.

“The concept is a marvellous reflection of the local support for this monument, impressive in its commitment, cheerful in its design, and uplifting in its message at a time when the country is undergoing tough times.

“And a happy harbinger of Easter. We are all extremely grateful for their vision and hard work.”