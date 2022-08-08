Volunteers sought for community transport scheme

Volunteer drivers are needed to help run a service provides transport for vulnerable people and the town and surrounding communities.

Exmouth Community Transport helps ferry residents to doctor's appointments around East Devon and is available for people who can't drive or rely on public transport to travel for doctors or hospital appointments around the county.

The service covers not only Exmouth and Budleigh, but Lympstone, Exton, Woodbury, Woodbury Salterton, Colaton Raleigh, Newton Poppleford, East Budleigh, Otterton and Yettington.

The scheme relies on volunteer's drivers and helpers to load wheelchairs and people into the minibus before driving them to their appointments wherever they may be around Devon.

The Exmouth Community transport service currently provide: a weekly ring and ride service, for local and out-of-town shopping, a community service which includes Local Lunch outings and trips out and a health and well-being service for your medical and well-being appointments.

All of their vehicles are also available for private hire, using own drivers. This service is frequently used by groups such as care homes, sheltered housing, and similar community groups, etc for people who may not be able to readily access a normal bus service.

A spokesperson for the Exmouth District community transport volunteers told the Journal: “With your help we aim to increase awareness of our existence, attract more volunteer drivers, and raise funds, to enable us to continue to serve the most vulnerable and isolated individuals in our society.

"There are many ways in which you can lend your support to the charity and the people we support. Whether you help increase general awareness of our existence, or you can give a few hours a week as a driver.”

Drivers of four- to eight-seater vehicles are needed to operate the door-to-door service. DBS checks will be needed and full training will be provided.

At a meeting of Budleigh Salterton Town Council, councillors voted to stop giving a grant to Tripp in Honiton to provide this service.

For more information or to volunteer your time, call Exmouth 266662 or email edctg@btconnect.org.uk.