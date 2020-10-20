Community car service plea for more volunteer drivers

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 October 2020

Exmouth Community Car Service trustees Leslie Henry and Penny Puttock. Picture: Phil Rackshaw

A plea has been made for new drivers to help isolated residents get to medical appointments.

Prior to the coronavirus lockdown, Exmouth Community Car Service had more than 20 drivers covering 25 journeys a week.

The service was re-started at the end of July, with new Covid-19 restrictions in place, with just 12 drivers average 45 journeys a week.

Drivers who can spare their time to help residents get to and from medical appointments are now being urged to bolster the service.

Phil Rackstraw, chairman of Exmouth Community Car Service, said they ‘urgently’ need more volunteers who will be paid expenses in return.

He added: “Our service is not just about providing a ride.

“We try to match drivers to clients so that the client feels safe and many look forward to a little natter with a familiar face every week or so.”

For more information, ring 01395 266062 between 9am and 1pm Monday to Friday.

