Volunteers sought for this years Budleigh carnival

One of the floats at Budleigh Salterton carnival in 2019. - Credit: Archant

Volunteers are needed for this year's Budleigh Salterton carnival in October.

The event normally takes place in the town on Saturday, October, 1, but they currently need a marshal to close to road when the floats first start to come through, between 6:30pm and 9:30pm.

The committee also need 50 volunteers to come forward so they can have marshals working in pairs or routing around the town in shifts.

Anyone interested will need a full briefing before the event and will be supported by qualified members of the committee.

A spokesperson for the Budleigh Carnival said: “The great thing about being a marshal is you get a prime view of the carnival, and you get to help and support your local community.”

“If you are able to help us on the day man a road, please contact us...without your help we can't put the carnival on.”

Last week, the Journal reported that nearby Exmouth had cancelled their carnival for 2022, due to a lack of committee members. Exmouth Carnival was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 and problems in the committee, and all the floats were featured in Budleigh Carnival.

Budleigh Carnival was also cancelled in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2019 carnival was also cancelled at last minute because of heavy rain, this is the third carnival to take place in the town. The first took place in 2017, one also happened in 2018 and the latest is due to take place this October.

The plan for the evening is to assemble at the Hub before turning right on to East Budleigh Road and then start travelling along Coastguard Road and past the War Memorial, along the seafront and into Fore Street and continue up the High Street.

At the traffic lights turn right on to Station Road and travel along this road until you reach Upper Stoneborough Lane where the Carnival will finish at around 9:30pm. The roads will then re-open.

For more information, or to join the team, call Mike Hilliar on 07538 274888 or email budleighcarnival@outlook.com.