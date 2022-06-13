Volunteers sought for Exmouth beach wheelchair service

Volunteers are being sought to help run a new scheme which aims to help people with mobility problems get onto the beach.

Exmouth Beach Wheelchair Service is a new scheme being provided by Exmouth Town Council from a purpose-built unit in Queens Drive, near the Lifeboat Station.

They hope to open for service imminently and are looking to build a team of volunteers to run the service, initially from Thursday to Sunday every week and between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

Volunteers need to be on hand to welcome users/hirers at the storage unit on the seafront and ensure that all bookings go smoothly.

A spokesman for Exmouth Town Council said: "It is a great way to meet new people and help everyone, regardless of age or mobility, to enjoy Exmouth’s ‘Blue Flag’ beach.

"Have you got what it takes? You do not need any specific experience to become a volunteer, just good communication skills and enthusiasm. Some knowledge and interest in disabilities would be an advantage and basic computer skills would be helpful."

Volunteers will have the option to cover either am or pm sessions and choose when and how often they work.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer and making a difference in Exmouth should contact Mollie Carey at Exmouth Town Council on 01395 276167 or email beachwheelchairs@exmouth.gov.uk.