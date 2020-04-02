Video

There With You: Call for volunteers as Exmouth continues fight against coronavirus crisis

A map showing the 15 'neighbourhoods' in Exmouth which are covered under a volunteer scheme. Picture: Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group Archant

Can you help everyone get the help they need during the coronavirus crisis?

The Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Support Group would like to hear from those who can help as it recruits a large number of volunteers.

Anyone interested is asked to complete a sign-up form, using the group’s website, as soon as possible.

Volunteers will be needed to help with urgent errands and anyone who signs up will be making a ‘vital contribution’, however much time they are able to provide.

The Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Support Group is being coordinated by Vicky Walkely, in partnership with Exmouth Town Council.

Mrs Walkely said: “Please, please complete the volunteer sign-up form as soon as you can - we need as many volunteers as possible to ensure everyone in Exmouth gets the help they need during these challenging times.”

A spokesman for the town council, which is helping the group coordinate the effort, said: “Let’s all pull together to help each other during the crisis.”

The Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group is part of a national scheme set up to help those who have had to go into self-isolation due to coronavirus.

In signing up, volunteers will be asked several questions relating to their contact details and will also be asked to declare which ‘neighbourhood’ they would be able to help in.

A total of 15 neighbourhoods have been set up and volunteers will also be asked if they can become leaders or co-leaders for each area.

There are several ways people can help those isolating in Exmouth:

They can join one of the neighbourhood groups to help with errands. Those who do would not be committed to any specific times and will be able to volunteer whenever they are available.

People can also provide help even when they cannot leave their own home, by joining the group’s phone/email/Facebook monitoring rota or joining its core team of coordinators and neighbourhood leads.

Volunteers are also urged to invite others in Exmouth to join the group and complete the sign-up form.

Visit the website to sign up.

