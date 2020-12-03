‘Organised and enthusiastic’ volunteers sought in Exmouth RNLI search for volunteer shop manager

Exmouth RNLI charity shop. Picture: John Thorogood JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved

Enthusiastic and organised members of the Exmouth community are being urged to come forward to help at the volunteer-run RNLI shop.

Exmouth RNLI is looking for someone who also has ‘excellent’ communication skills to fill the role of volunteer shop manager at the lifeboat station in Queen’s Drive.

Anyone who could, or knows someone who could, donate their time to the RNLI to manage the shop, co-ordinate and work with the deputy manager and keen volunteers at the seafront store is urged to come forward.

The RNLI shops started life as simple cake stalls, run by volunteers and their supporters to raise money for the local Lifeboats and stations.

These stalls started selling commemorative RNLI products in around 1920 and quickly moved on to selling souvenirs and Christmas cards.

The first shop to be run as part of an actual station opened in 1990. Exmouth Shop currently has around 44 enthusiastic volunteers, opens seven days per week all year round and is one of the top shops in the country.

A spokesman for Exmouth RNLI said: “For many people, buying something from an RNLI shop will be the first time that they come into contact with the charity, and as a volunteer shop manager/co-ordinator you could be the person that engages them and the other shop volunteers to support us now, and in the future.

“Your welcoming, organised and efficient nature will ensure that our shops are a friendly and attractive place to shop, fully representing the RNLI values.”

A background in retail is not essential but the successful candidate will have the ability to get on with people from many walks of life, to manage and motivate other like-minded volunteers and be part of a great team supporting the charity that saves lives at sea.

Exmouth RNLI has two lifeboats - an inshore and an all-weather - stationed in Queen’s Drive and volunteer crews respond to emergency calls relating to those at sea and is often tasked to incidents by the coastguard. Anyone who can spare their time for Exmouth RNLI in this role should visit https://volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/volunteer-shop-manager-exmouth-430134.html for more information.