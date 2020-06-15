Vodafone Exmouth open after ‘hard work’ to end 86-day closure

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard with town crier Roger Bourgein and Scott Shields, who has taken over the Vodafone shop in Exmouth. Picture: Scott Shields Archant

Staff at an Exmouth mobile phone shop have been making every effort to make sure the branch is ready to reopen.

The Exmouth Vodafone looked ‘very different’ when it reopened on Thursday (June 11), after staff worked hard to end a near three-month closure due to the coronavirus.

Managing director Scott Shields said a lot of people in the Exmouth community need their help with mobile connectivity but the most important part of the store is the staff.

He said: “The plans for reopening have been in discussion virtually from the day that we had to close and have been refined and improved as the advice that we receive has changed.

“We have all been working very hard to ensure that the team are well trained and happy with the measures that we have put in place to keep them and our customers safe and well.

“The store will look different with the social distancing measures and protective screens in place but everyone will still receive a warm welcome.”

The Vodafone shop is offering a while-you-wait service and appointment booking to ensure customers are served to the ‘highest’ standards.

Mr Shields said he has seen a positive reaction from the Exmouth community so far.

He added: “It feels like the town has come together and has been supporting local businesses that have been able to stay open and trade, which is fantastic.”

Mr Shields thanked Exmouth Chamber of Commerce for its advice and support from the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

“This has been a great opportunity to get expert advice on what the Government statements actually mean for me as a local small business, as well as catching up with other members of the local business community,” he said.

The Exmouth Vodafone store was set to sponsor a category at the Exmouth Business Awards before it was cancelled due to Covid-19.

However, the chamber of commerce has launched the virtual Exmouth business awards, which will take place on Friday, July 17.

There are six new categories, each paying tribute to businesses which have shown adaptability during the current crisis, and the deadline for nominations in Friday, June 26.

Visit the virtual awards website for more information.