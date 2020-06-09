Advanced search

Exmouth care home creates visitor pod to help reunite residents with families

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 June 2020

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

Families of residents living at an Exmouth care home who have been shielding from coronavirus can now see their loved ones, thanks to ‘innovative’ visitor pods.

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily TaylorSouth Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

A section of the garden at South Garth Care Home, in Elwyn Road, has been transformed into a visitor pod, where residents can see their family while maintaining a safe distance.

Residents have been ‘shielding’ for 12 weeks, seeing family members only via mobile applications such as WhatsApp and Facetime.

The visitor pods, which were built by staff at the home using materials donated by RGB Building Supplies, allow residents to meet their loved ones face to face for the first time in three months.

Karen Bousher, manager of South Garth Care Home said: “Although there is no hugging, a hello kiss or physical contact, seeing someone and being able to talk to them is the most amazing thing after such a long time apart.”

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily TaylorSouth Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

Residents sit inside the pod with a member of staff and family members sit outside, two metres away, behind a spray-painted red line on the grass.

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily TaylorSouth Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily TaylorSouth Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily TaylorSouth Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily TaylorSouth Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily TaylorSouth Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily TaylorSouth Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily TaylorSouth Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

