Blackmore Youth keeping theatre alive during lockdown

A scene from Annie Jr by Blackmore Youth Theatre last year, Picture: Jules Allen (c)Jallen Photography

Blackmore Youth Theatre has been pressing ahead with rehearsals for its next production and acting as an emotional lifeline for its members during lockdown

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Although the physical buildings may have been out of bounds temporarily, the full passion and drama of youth theatre has been experienced by many from the Blackmore Youth Theatre (BYT) group throughout lockdown.

The spirited group of young people, aged between the ages of eight and 16 years, have been able to catch up with each other twice weekly, via the video platform Zoom, thanks to the organisation of BYT organisers, Tracey and Mike Hamilton. For many, this has proven to be an emotional lifeline during these difficult times. It has also given the young performers a chance to practise together and rehearse for future plays.

Recently formed in 2018, the Exmouth based BYT gives young people the opportunities they need to learn and develop theatre and performance skills, that will further support their personal development. It offers an environment where the youngsters feel safe to experiment, imagine, and explore their own ideas.

Each member is encouraged to take part in workshops covering different theatre techniques such as acting, singing and dancing. They also get a unique taste of what life is like behind the scenes and participate in other areas of theatre life, working backstage with lighting, sound and production design.

The diverse and mixed ability group is made up of around 50 members currently.

Due to the number of applications and limited places available, auditions are held to recruit new members. Acceptance is based on enthusiasm and commitment.

Last year’s inaugural production of ‘Annie Jr.’ was a resounding success, for which BYT received nominations for several NODA SW Youth Awards.

All being well, the planned production of “We Will Rock You Young@Part” is scheduled to run from November 14 to 22 at the Blackmore Theatre in Exmouth, subject to government guidelines at that time.

Cast members have already been selected for the show and have been busy with virtual rehearsals via Zoom during the lockdown. Despite the limitations, the cast are working really hard.

To read more, visit https://blackmoretheatre.co.uk or for further information contact 07932 711323.