Budleigh flower show organisers ‘surprised and delighted’ at virtual event entries

PUBLISHED: 14:05 17 August 2020

Organisers of a virtual flower show have been ‘surprised and delighted’ with the number of entries they received.

People were invited to send in photographs of their best vegetable, bloom, garden view, patio pots or hanging baskets for a contest to replace the August Budleigh Flower Show, which was cancelled due to coronavirus. Budleigh Flower and Produce Show organisers received 77 entries for the virtual event.

The photographic event featured classes for cake makers and children were urged to take part with their own creative entries.

There was no judging for the virtual flower show.

A spokesman for the show said: “We have been surprised and delighted with the number of entries we have received, both from our regular exhibitors and many new exhibitors.”

Organisers are hoping the spring flower show, scheduled to take place in March 2021, will go ahead as planned.

For more information, email budleighflowershow@gmail.com

