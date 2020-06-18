Exmouth CIC launches charity event for ‘little riders’

A free charity ride is being launched by an Exmouth-based community interest company for ‘little riders’.

In partnership with the city council, Whizz Kids Toys has launched the Exeter event, specifically for children between the ages of two and six, to give youngsters a ‘positive focus’ during ‘challenging times’.

Children taking part will be tasked with completing rides over any of the four courses mapped out, which range from 2.2km to 3km and are suitable for balance bikes, pedal bikes, scooters and bicycles.

The event is free to enter, although a voluntary donation to the national Whizz Kids charity is encouraged.

Parents can sign up their children to three different levels and they complete the rides in their own time.

Kes Reid, founder of Whizz Kids Toys, said: “This is the perfect opportunity to challenge them (children) a little and give them a focus to build on their skills and stamina.”

Visit https://whizzkids-toys.co.uk/little-wheels-lockdown-2020-ride/