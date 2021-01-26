Holocaust Memorial Day to be marked in virtual ceremony
- Credit: Archant
An online ceremony that will remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust will be shared by East Devon District Council (EDDC).
The council commemorates Holocaust Memorial Day every year on January 27 – the day that Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp - was liberated.
Unfortunately due to the current pandemic and restrictions in place EDDC’s Chair Councillor Cathy Gardner is unable to host an event at the authority’s headquarters – Blackdown House.
Residents can instead gather (in spirit) for a virtual ceremony held by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, between 7pm and 8pm. The UK ceremony will be open to everyone.
Cllr Gardner said: “Despite Covid-19, it remains important to remember all those that died during the Holocaust and subsequent genocides. I hope that the online ceremony will be well attended."
To register for the event visit https://hmdt.geteventaccess.com/public/events/6587e0ff-fcbd-416a-b190-5404c23563bb/guests/create
Anyone who signs up will also receive email reminders in January, with the link to the ceremony.
