Budleigh Town Council set to hold virtual meetings

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 April 2020

Budleigh Salterton Public Hall. Ref exb 22-16AW 9220. Picture: Alex Walton

Budleigh Salterton Public Hall. Ref exb 22-16AW 9220. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Town Council is set to hold its first ‘virtual’ town council meetings.

All meetings were suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with the last meeting taking place in February.

The town council will convene on Monday (April 27) night using the Zoom video conferencing mobile device application.

The full council meeting will take place from 7pm where councillors will be asked to adopt a virtual meetings policy.

They will also discuss grant aid requests from Fairlynch Museum, Budleigh in Bloom and the Budleigh coronavirus support group.

Councillors will also talk about rescheduling the annual town council meeting for later in the year.

The planning meeting, which usually precedes the town council meeting, is set to take place at 8pm.

Members of the public can join the virtual meetings and details are available on the town council website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal.

