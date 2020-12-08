Virtual Santa on the Run event for Children’s Hospice South West

Santa getting ready for the CHSW event. Picture: Children's Hospice South West Archant

Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) annual Santas on the Run event is back - but not as you know it.

Santa's elves getting ready for the run. Picture: Children's Hospice South West Santa's elves getting ready for the run. Picture: Children's Hospice South West

Taking place over the weekend of the December 11-13, supporters will be able to choose their own distance, route and festive fancy dress.

The local children’s charity has taken the decision to hold it virtually this Christmas due to the pandemic. It’s free to register and anyone who manages to raise more than £15 will receive a special Santas on the Run medal.

The event has already attracted from the charity’s many supporters around East Devon.

Kiley Pearce, CHSW events fundraiser, said: “Whether you twinkle in tinsel or rock it like Rudolph, you can get creative with your costume and complete a distance of your choice, your way.”

Registration is free. visit www.chsw.org.uk/santas to register yout interest and join the charity’s event on Facebook by searching ‘Santas on the Run – goes freestyle’ www.facebook.com/events/649916122169450