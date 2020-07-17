Advanced search

Exmouth Virtual Business Awards winners announced

PUBLISHED: 18:21 17 July 2020

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce virtual business awards logo

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce virtual business awards logo

Archant

The winners of the first virtual Exmouth Business Awards have been announced.

Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen and East Devon MP Simon Jupp appeared via Facebook Live to announced the winners of the six new categories.

The virtual event was launched after the normal business awards was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The categories all recognised businesses and organisations which have made adaptations and provided services through the Covid-19 lockdown.

The winners are as follows:

Best Customer Service

Moore’s Pasties

Best Adaptation

The Digital Wellbeing Community

Best Community Support Group

Exmouth Friends in Need

Best Online Presence

The Point Bar and Grill

Best Business 2 Business Advice Service

Accounting-on-us

Local Hero

Lisa Hamer – Mrs Snuggles

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fire on the Esplanade in Exmouth

Damage casued by a fire set at the Pavilion in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Person dies following incident at Lympstone railway station

Ducklings given oxygen after fire at an Exmouth property

Fire engine

Plans to redevelop two pubs and a children’s play area recommended for refusal

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Have your say over community college’s £13.2m school building plans

Images of hoe the new Exmouth Community College building could look. Picture: Stride Treglown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fire on the Esplanade in Exmouth

Damage casued by a fire set at the Pavilion in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Person dies following incident at Lympstone railway station

Ducklings given oxygen after fire at an Exmouth property

Fire engine

Plans to redevelop two pubs and a children’s play area recommended for refusal

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Have your say over community college’s £13.2m school building plans

Images of hoe the new Exmouth Community College building could look. Picture: Stride Treglown

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon restaurants urged to register for Government’s eat out scheme

Restaurants, pubs and cafés can register for the Treasurys Eat Out to Help Out Scheme Picture: Getty Images

Cricket rewind – A look back at the local Devon League action 12 months ago this Saturday

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

East Devon Youth League wants to ‘get the games on’

Picture: Thinkstock

Exmouth Virtual Business Awards winners announced

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce virtual business awards logo

Jet skier rescued in joint operation between Exmouth and Teignmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI