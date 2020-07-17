Exmouth Virtual Business Awards winners announced
PUBLISHED: 18:21 17 July 2020
The winners of the first virtual Exmouth Business Awards have been announced.
Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen and East Devon MP Simon Jupp appeared via Facebook Live to announced the winners of the six new categories.
The virtual event was launched after the normal business awards was cancelled due to coronavirus.
The categories all recognised businesses and organisations which have made adaptations and provided services through the Covid-19 lockdown.
The winners are as follows:
Best Customer Service
Moore’s Pasties
Best Adaptation
The Digital Wellbeing Community
Best Community Support Group
Exmouth Friends in Need
Best Online Presence
The Point Bar and Grill
Best Business 2 Business Advice Service
Accounting-on-us
Local Hero
Lisa Hamer – Mrs Snuggles
