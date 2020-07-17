Exmouth Virtual Business Awards winners announced

The winners of the first virtual Exmouth Business Awards have been announced.

Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen and East Devon MP Simon Jupp appeared via Facebook Live to announced the winners of the six new categories.

The virtual event was launched after the normal business awards was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The categories all recognised businesses and organisations which have made adaptations and provided services through the Covid-19 lockdown.

The winners are as follows:

Best Customer Service

Moore’s Pasties

Best Adaptation

The Digital Wellbeing Community

Best Community Support Group

Exmouth Friends in Need

Best Online Presence

The Point Bar and Grill

Best Business 2 Business Advice Service

Accounting-on-us

Local Hero

Lisa Hamer – Mrs Snuggles