Shortlists announced for Exmouth’s first virtual business awards
PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 June 2020
The shortlists for the first ever virtual business awards in Exmouth have been revealed by the chamber of commerce.
After the annual business awards was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, a virtual event was launched to recognise the companies and people adapting and providing a service during the pandemic.
Now a shortlist has been announced for the six new categories. The winners will be announced at the virtual awards on Friday, July 17.
Best Customer Service
The Proper Fish and Chip Co
L & F Multi Sports Ltd
Moore’s Pasties
Best Adaptation
The Digital Wellbeing Company
Antonio’s Exmouth
Isolation Creation
Best Community Support Group
The Esteem Team
The Tri-Hards
Exmouth Friends in Need
Best Online Presence
Winehub Café
The Point Bar and Grill
Caramel Clothing
Best Business to Business Advice Service
Thompson Jenner Chartered Accountants
Accounting-on-us
Belinda and The HR Dept
Local Hero
Lisa Hamer/Mrs Snuggles
Frazier Anderson (Exclusiv3d)
George Kent
