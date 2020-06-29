Shortlists announced for Exmouth’s first virtual business awards

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 June 2020

The shortlists for the first ever virtual business awards in Exmouth have been revealed by the chamber of commerce.

After the annual business awards was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, a virtual event was launched to recognise the companies and people adapting and providing a service during the pandemic.

Now a shortlist has been announced for the six new categories. The winners will be announced at the virtual awards on Friday, July 17.

Best Customer Service

The Proper Fish and Chip Co

L & F Multi Sports Ltd

Moore’s Pasties

Best Adaptation

The Digital Wellbeing Company

Antonio’s Exmouth

Isolation Creation

Best Community Support Group

The Esteem Team

The Tri-Hards

Exmouth Friends in Need

Best Online Presence

Winehub Café

The Point Bar and Grill

Caramel Clothing

Best Business to Business Advice Service

Thompson Jenner Chartered Accountants

Accounting-on-us

Belinda and The HR Dept

Local Hero

Lisa Hamer/Mrs Snuggles

Frazier Anderson (Exclusiv3d)

George Kent

