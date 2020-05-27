Advanced search

First ever ‘virtual’ Exmouth Business Awards launched

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 May 2020

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood

JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved

Exmouth businesses which have adapted services amid the coronavirus are set to be recognised in a ‘virtual’ awards ceremony.

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce virtual business awards logoExmouth Chamber of Commerce virtual business awards logo

The Exmouth Business Awards, organised by the chamber of commerce, were cancelled earlier this year due to the pandemic.

The event has seen hundreds of businesses attend the annual awards night over the course of seven years.

Following the launch of the chamber’s ‘love local’ initiatives to support businesses and encourage people to spend their money in the town, members were keen to bring a night of celebration to Exmouth’s business community.

The chamber has announced the first ever ‘virtual’ Exmouth Business Awards will take place on Friday, July 17.

The awards will see six themed categories, all based around adaptations and services formed as a response to restrictions.

Ian MacQueen, the chairman of the chamber’s executive committee, said: “We are thrilled to still be able to bring an event to Exmouth, especially when such resilience and a ‘can do’ positive attitude has captured many, even when facing devastating effects to their businesses.

“We were overwhelmed by the 50-plus businesses that signed up to our love local database, showing that the people of Exmouth are determined to not let this situation stop them. We hope the town will help us praise those that have bounced back, adapted and kept going, by nominating online – we are looking forward to hearing about it all and bringing cheer to this gloomy time.”

The categories open to public vote for the interim event are:

● Best business adaptation;

● Best customer service;

● Best online presence;

● Local hero;

● Best business to business advice service;

● Best community group

Both the public and companies will be able to nominate online via a simple form.

Entries open on Friday (May 29) and close on Friday, June 26.

The shortlist will then be announced the following Monday.

Visit www.exmouthchamber.co.uk for more information.

To see the businesses still offering a range of services to the town, follow Exmouth Chamber of Commerce on social media.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth hotels close and holidays are cancelled as travel group collapses

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3801. Picture: Alex Walton.

Preparations being made for reopening of Exmouth pub

The Powder Monkey in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Mayor calls for new buyers to be found after Exmouth hotels close

The Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel have both closed due to the collapse of operator Specialist Leisure Group. Picture: Google

Mystery metal object found on Exmouth beach not an explosive

Police cordon on Exmouth beach after mystery metal object found. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Decision-making delays leave seafront regenerations plans in limbo

Colour-coded image showing the phases of East Devon District Council's Queen's Drive redevelopment plans.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth hotels close and holidays are cancelled as travel group collapses

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3801. Picture: Alex Walton.

Preparations being made for reopening of Exmouth pub

The Powder Monkey in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Mayor calls for new buyers to be found after Exmouth hotels close

The Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel have both closed due to the collapse of operator Specialist Leisure Group. Picture: Google

Mystery metal object found on Exmouth beach not an explosive

Police cordon on Exmouth beach after mystery metal object found. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Decision-making delays leave seafront regenerations plans in limbo

Colour-coded image showing the phases of East Devon District Council's Queen's Drive redevelopment plans.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Christine Ohuruogu reacts after winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

First ever ‘virtual’ Exmouth Business Awards launched

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood

Sidmouth Running Club numbers continue to rise even with lockdown rules in place

Young Mighty Green Seth Lancaster (centre left) has now got the Trig Point collecting bug and is doing the Four Trig Challenge. Picture; SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Exeter Chiefs have ‘real desire’ to finish the current season

Exeter Chiefs

Exmouth and Budleigh both well beaten on matchday five of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League season

Cricket
Drive 24