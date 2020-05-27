First ever ‘virtual’ Exmouth Business Awards launched

Exmouth businesses which have adapted services amid the coronavirus are set to be recognised in a ‘virtual’ awards ceremony.

The Exmouth Business Awards, organised by the chamber of commerce, were cancelled earlier this year due to the pandemic.

The event has seen hundreds of businesses attend the annual awards night over the course of seven years.

Following the launch of the chamber’s ‘love local’ initiatives to support businesses and encourage people to spend their money in the town, members were keen to bring a night of celebration to Exmouth’s business community.

The chamber has announced the first ever ‘virtual’ Exmouth Business Awards will take place on Friday, July 17.

The awards will see six themed categories, all based around adaptations and services formed as a response to restrictions.

Ian MacQueen, the chairman of the chamber’s executive committee, said: “We are thrilled to still be able to bring an event to Exmouth, especially when such resilience and a ‘can do’ positive attitude has captured many, even when facing devastating effects to their businesses.

“We were overwhelmed by the 50-plus businesses that signed up to our love local database, showing that the people of Exmouth are determined to not let this situation stop them. We hope the town will help us praise those that have bounced back, adapted and kept going, by nominating online – we are looking forward to hearing about it all and bringing cheer to this gloomy time.”

The categories open to public vote for the interim event are:

● Best business adaptation;

● Best customer service;

● Best online presence;

● Local hero;

● Best business to business advice service;

● Best community group

Both the public and companies will be able to nominate online via a simple form.

Entries open on Friday (May 29) and close on Friday, June 26.

The shortlist will then be announced the following Monday.

Visit www.exmouthchamber.co.uk for more information.

To see the businesses still offering a range of services to the town, follow Exmouth Chamber of Commerce on social media.