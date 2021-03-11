Cancelled VE Day events set to take place in 2021

The dates have been set for two rescheduled celebrations marking the anniversary of VE Day.

Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh had organised a big band celebration night and a celebration concert to mark 75 years since VE Day, but both were cancelled due to coronavirus.

AJ’s Big Band Celebration Night will now take place on March 11, 2021, at Exmouth Pavilion.

So far, 120 tickets have been sold including a table of ten donated to NHS doctors and nurses.

Tickets for a table of ten cost £14 and single tickets cost £16.

The VE celebration concert will now take place on Sunday, May 9, to coincide with the 76th anniversary of of Victory in Europe Day.

The SW Comms Band will perform at the event organised to support the Royal British Legion.

Tickets cost £12.

To book a place at either event, ring the Exmouth Pavilion box office on 01395 222477.