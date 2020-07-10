Excitement building ahead of first virtual business awards ceremony
PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 July 2020
The Exmouth community is being urged to get interactive as the winners of the first virtual business awards are announced.
On Friday (July 17), Exmouth Chamber of Commerce will announce the winners of the six new categories which all recognise the work done by businesses during the coronavirus crisis.
The announcements will be made via Facebook Live and the chamber is urging everyone to take part in what will be an interactive event.
Exmouth Community College principal Andrew Davis and East Devon MP Simon Jupp will be the special guests for the virtual event which begins at 6pm.
A spokesman for the chamber said: “Please join us on Friday, July 17, on Facebook Live, as we announce the winners.
“We will have live commenting available for you to engage on the night, with interactive competitions using the hashtag #EVBA2020.
“So please ‘come along’ in your best virtual black attire, to raise an online glass or three to all of the wonderful, dedicated people we have in our local business network and community, to thank them for engaging in this event and celebrate their positive impact during this difficult time.”
The chamber has received nearly 800 nominations since launching the virtual event to replace the annual business awards ceremony which was due to take place in May at Ocean.
A shortlist for the six new categories was announced on Friday, June 26)
This year’s categories are Best Customer Service, Best Adaptation, Best Community Support Group, Best Online Presence, Best Business to Business Advice Service and Local Hero.
The full list of finalists can be viewed on the Exmouth Journal website.
The chamber spokesman said: “With many deserving winners, but three finalists had to be chosen per category.
“If you were one of those who didn’t make the final, our sincere commiserations and thank you for coming together with a huge section of the Exmouth business community to take part in these awards.”
The awards announcement will begin at 6pm on Facebook Live. Visit the chamber of commerce website to sign up for the free event.
